Man found dead at scene of fire in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

A man was found dead at the scene of a residential building fire in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood early Monday.

At 5:22 a.m., the Chicago police and fire departments were called for a fire in a building in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue, police said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and afterward, a 50-year-old man was found dead in the building, police said.

No displacements or other injuries were reported.

The Office of Fire Investigations was investigating.