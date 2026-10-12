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Man found dead at scene of fire in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was found dead at the scene of a residential building fire in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood early Monday.

At 5:22 a.m., the Chicago police and fire departments were called for a fire in a building in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue, police said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and afterward, a 50-year-old man was found dead in the building, police said.

No displacements or other injuries were reported.

The Office of Fire Investigations was investigating.

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