Man found dead near roadway on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview

Chicago police are investigating after a man was found dead early Saturday morning on the city's North Side.

They said the man was found near the street, in the 3600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, shortly after 3:30 a.m., unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact age of the victim is unknown.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communication said northbound lanes are closed from Recreation Drive to Irving Park Road for investigation. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Area 3 detectives and the Major Accidents Investigation Unit are investigating.

No further information was available.

