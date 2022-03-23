Man found dead and decomposed in Englewood identified as Wallace Pringle, missing since March 10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a man whose body was found decomposed in an Englewood home this week.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wallace Pringle, 64, was found dead and decomposed in a home in the 1500 block of West 63rd Street.

A missing persons alert had gone out on Pringle this past Sunday, reporting that he had not been seen Thursday, March 10.

The cause of Pringle's death was not known late Wednesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office was set to conduct an autopsy.