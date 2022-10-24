Watch CBS News
Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. 

Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders 

The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. 

The victim was not injured. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

