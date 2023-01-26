Man fatally shoots himself while attempting to flee from officer in Waukegan, ISP says
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while attempting to flee an officer in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon.
Initial reports say around 2:10 p.m., a WPD officer responded to a stolen vehicle investigation, at 3200 Grand Avenue.
Upon arrival, the officer encountered a man, 32, who then attempted to flee, ISP said.
A struggle occurred between the two when the man drew a firearm which then discharged – hitting the victim. The officer did not discharge his weapon.
The subject was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is pending by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
This investigation is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available
