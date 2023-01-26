Watch CBS News
Man fatally shoots himself while attempting to flee from officer in Waukegan, ISP says

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while attempting to flee an officer in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports say around 2:10 p.m., a WPD officer responded to a stolen vehicle investigation, at 3200 Grand Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officer encountered a man, 32, who then attempted to flee, ISP said.

A struggle occurred between the two when the man drew a firearm which then discharged – hitting the victim. The officer did not discharge his weapon.

The subject was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

This investigation is ongoing. 

No further information was immediately available 

First published on January 26, 2023 / 2:11 PM

