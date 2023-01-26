Man fatally shoots himself while attempting to flee from officer in Waukegan, ISP says

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while attempting to flee an officer in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports say around 2:10 p.m., a WPD officer responded to a stolen vehicle investigation, at 3200 Grand Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officer encountered a man, 32, who then attempted to flee, ISP said.

A struggle occurred between the two when the man drew a firearm which then discharged – hitting the victim. The officer did not discharge his weapon.

The subject was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

This investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available