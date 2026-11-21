A 20-year-old man was shot and killed inside a car at a gas station in Gage Park overnight.

Chicago police said the victim was sitting in his car in the 2700 block of West 51st Street when two people approached and fired shots around 12:45 a.m.

The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shootings left the scene in a blue sedan. No arrests have been made.

Video from the scene shows dozens of evidence markers near a car damaged by bullet holes.

Area One Detectives are investigating.