Man falls to death from overpass in Chicago's Grant Park

A man plunged from an overpass in Grant Park in downtown Chicago and died Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers were called to Jackson Drive just east of Michigan Avenue, where a balustraded bridge carries the roadway over the former Illinois Central railroad tracks that now carry Metra Electric and South Shore Line trains.

The scene is just south of the Art Institute of Chicago, and also near the section of the park where the Sueños Music Festival was going on at the time.

Police said the 31-year-old man was unresponsive near the train tracks, and later died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Investigators have not said what the man was doing at the time he fell from the bridge. But witnesses at the scene said the fall appeared to be an accident.