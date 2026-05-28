Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after being pulled from water near Chicago's north lakefront

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man is dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor Thursday afternoon.

At 3:05 p.m., the man was found unresponsive in the water just north of Fullerton Drive and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

Initial reports said the man may have been on a personal watercraft, but this was not immediately confirmed.

Belmont Area detectives were conducting a death investigation late Thursday afternoon.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue