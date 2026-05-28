Man dies after being pulled from water near Chicago's north lakefront

A man is dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor Thursday afternoon.

At 3:05 p.m., the man was found unresponsive in the water just north of Fullerton Drive and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

Initial reports said the man may have been on a personal watercraft, but this was not immediately confirmed.

Belmont Area detectives were conducting a death investigation late Thursday afternoon.