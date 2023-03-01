Man dies one day after fire in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was injured in an apartment fire last week in the Grand Crossing neighborhood has died of his injuries.

The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 7900 block of South Dobson. Fire Department officials said a man was unresponsive when he was pulled out of the building, but paramedics were able to revive him and take him to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, the man later died of his injuries on Saturday. He has been identified as 55-year-old Kenneth Cobb.

An autopsy determined he died of thermal injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

The fire was caused by careless smoking, and the home where the fire started did not have any working smoke detectors, according to the Chicago Fire Department.