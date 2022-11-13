Watch CBS News
Man dies from injuries in Near West Side shooting

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the city's North West Side Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street around 2:40 a.m.

Police said officers in the area heard several shots and responded to the area where they observed an unknown suspect firing shots before fleeing the scene in a grey sedan. 

Officers discovered a man, 28, with two to three gunshot wounds to the left side of the back.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area three detectives are investigating.

