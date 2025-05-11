Man dies after being hit by Blue Line train in Logan Square neighborhood

Man killed after being hit by Blue Line train in Logan Square

Man killed after being hit by Blue Line train in Logan Square

Man killed after being hit by Blue Line train in Logan Square

A 28-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a train Saturday night at the Logan Square Blue Line stop.

It happened around 8:13 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Chicago police said officers and fire crews responded to a service call where the victim stumbled and fell onto the tracks as the train was arriving at the station. He was hit by the train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train operator was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.