Man dies after being hit by Blue Line train in Logan Square neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A 28-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a train Saturday night at the Logan Square Blue Line stop.

It happened around 8:13 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Chicago police said officers and fire crews responded to a service call where the victim stumbled and fell onto the tracks as the train was arriving at the station. He was hit by the train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train operator was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available. 

