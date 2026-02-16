Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

Chicago police were conducting a homicide investigation early Monday after a shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said officers were on patrol nearby when they heard gunfire in the distance around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. They found a man lying on the ground unresponsive in the 600 block of West 61st Place, near Wallace Street.

The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.