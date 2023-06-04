Kenosha man dies after jumping into water channel in Lake Villa

LAKE VILLA (CBS) – A Kenosha man is dead after he jumped into the water channel in Unincorporated Lake Villa Sunday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 1:05 a.m., deputies responded to the "Long Channel" between Petite Lake and Spring Lake for a man underwater.

The 25-year-old man was found dead around 6:30 a.m. His body was pulled from the water following hours of search.

Preliminary investigation says the man was likely heavily intoxicated by witnesses who observed him drinking at a birthday party.

After the party, the man returned to a residence, located in the 25100 block of West Forest Drive, and jumped from a pier into the water with his clothes on.

The man was able to swim to shore and a relative helped him remove his wet clothing and took him to bed, the office said.

A short time later, the man left the bed, jumped into the water again, this time without clothing, and attempted to swim across the channel. He went underwater as he swam across the channel.

An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office.