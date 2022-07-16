Man died in extra-alarm fire in Spring Grove, authorities say

SPRING GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man died in an extra-alarm fire that ripped through a house in Spring Grove earlier this week.

The McHenry County Coroner's office reported Jozef Wisniewski, 68, was found dead after the fire in his home early on Thursday morning.

Fire officials said the fire started just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Wilmot Road at Main Street.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 said the house was destroyed and burned down completely.

An autopsy will be conducted on Wisniewski's remains on Monday.