Fire burns through house in Spring Gove

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters are responding to a an extra-alarm house fire in Spring Grove.

Fire officials said the fire started just before 3 a.m. on Wilmot Road at Main Street.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 said the house was destroyed and burned down completely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.