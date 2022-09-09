Man dead, woman injured after West Side shooting leads to chase downtown
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after a shooting on the West Side led to a downtown chase.
According to police, the two victims were in a vehicle, on the West Side, when someone fired shots from a silver truck. The victims continued driving downtown as the silver truck followed, firing shots until they reached the 600 block of East Grand Avenue around 3:11 a.m.
The 27-year-old driver was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital in good condition.
