Man dead, woman injured after West Side shooting leads to chase downtown

By Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after a shooting on the West Side led to a downtown chase. 

According to police, the two victims were in a vehicle, on the West Side, when someone fired shots from a silver truck. The victims continued driving downtown as the silver truck followed, firing shots until they reached the 600 block of East Grand Avenue around 3:11 a.m.

The 27-year-old driver was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. 

The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital in good condition. 

