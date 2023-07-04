Man dead, second wounded in Back of Yards shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed after he was shot Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A second man was also shot and was being treated at Mt. Siani Hospital in critical condition.

The man who died was shot several times and was pronounced at the scene.

The two men were outside in the 4400 block of South Wood Stree when an offender exited from an unknown vehicle and approached them around 7:20 a.m. The offender then began to fire shots.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.