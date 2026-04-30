Man, dog dead after house fire on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man and a dog died after a house fire on Chicago's Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., Chicago police said emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of North Louise Avenue. Police said firefighters pulled out a man who had burns on his body.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified by officials.

A dog also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.