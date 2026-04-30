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Man, dog dead after house fire on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man and a dog died after a house fire on Chicago's Northwest Side early Thursday morning. 

Just before 6 a.m., Chicago police said emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of North Louise Avenue. Police said firefighters pulled out a man who had burns on his body. 

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified by officials. 

A dog also died in the fire. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating. 

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