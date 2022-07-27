Watch CBS News
Man dead after shooting leads to crash in South Deering

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after and shooting and crash in South Deering Monday morning. 

Police said the man was found unresponsive in his car after hitting two parked vehicle near 106th Street and Hoxie Avenue around 1 a.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest. 

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died. 

