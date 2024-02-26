Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after shooting in northwest Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man dead after shooting in northwest Chicago suburb
Man dead after shooting in northwest Chicago suburb 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One man is dead after a shooting in northwest suburban Niles Sunday night. 

Niles police said a man was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds near a dollar store at Harlem and Chase Avenues. He died at a local hospital. 

Witness Cia Zervos told CBS 2 she heard three gunshots. 

"All I heard is boom, boom, boom. I thought it was a car accident because there's always a car accident at this corner. And then my son's friend texted him 'Hey did you hear that?' and he said 'I think there's someone you know on the ground," She said. 

Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 5:37 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.