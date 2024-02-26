Man dead after shooting in northwest Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One man is dead after a shooting in northwest suburban Niles Sunday night.

Niles police said a man was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds near a dollar store at Harlem and Chase Avenues. He died at a local hospital.

Witness Cia Zervos told CBS 2 she heard three gunshots.

"All I heard is boom, boom, boom. I thought it was a car accident because there's always a car accident at this corner. And then my son's friend texted him 'Hey did you hear that?' and he said 'I think there's someone you know on the ground," She said.

Police are investigating.