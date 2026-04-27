Man in custody after woman is found dead in house in Kenosha, Wisconsin

A man was in police custody Monday after a woman was found dead in a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and a man was found injured nearby.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Kenosha police were called to the 5700 block of 13th Avenue for a report of a fight between two men. A caller said one person was seriously injured and lying on the ground.

Upon arriving, police found a 42-year-old Kenosha man trying to leave the area. He was arrested.

Police also found a 41-year-old Kenosha resident lying on the ground. Officers gave him first aid until paramedics arrived. This person's condition was not specified.

Officers then entered the home outside which the man was found on the ground, after learning of a possible second victim there. Stephanie Birn, 37, of Kenosha, was found dead in the house.

Kenosha police detectives and patrol officers as of Monday were still investigating. The man police apprehended was being held while detectives consulted with the Kenosha County District Attorney's office on charges.