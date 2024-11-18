Man critically injured in shooting on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's North Center neighborhood Monday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., police said a 74-year-old man got out of his vehicle, in the 2000 block of West Berteau Avenue, when two people started shooting.

The victim was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the neck. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

