Man critically injured in shooting on Chicago's North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's North Center neighborhood Monday morning. 

Just before 9 a.m., police said a 74-year-old man got out of his vehicle, in the 2000 block of West Berteau Avenue, when two people started shooting. 

The victim was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the neck. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. Check back for further developments.  

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

