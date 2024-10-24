Man convicted of murder of Northwestern doctoral student Shane Colombo in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was convicted of six counts of murder Thursday night in a 2018 Rogers Park shooting that killed a Northwestern University doctoral student who had just moved to Chicago at the time.

A jury convicted Diante Speed in the murder of 25-year-old Shane Colombo.

Colombo was shot and killed while waiting for a bus on Clark Street near Howard Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. He was shot in the chest, lower back, and wrist and was pronounced dead at Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Shane Colombo Family Photo

Colombo had left his house to run an errand and was caught in crossfire between two other men. Police said he was not the intended target of the shooting.

At the time, Colombo had been living in Chicago for only six hours after moving from California.

Colombo had come to Northwestern with impressive credentials in the study of psychology.

Speed was arrested in August 2019 after police said he was identified as having fired a handgun multiple times in the incident.