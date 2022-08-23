Man charged with pushing CTA passenger onto Blue Line tracks on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with pushing a CTA rider onto the tracks at a Blue Line stop on the West Side earlier this month.

Police said 28-year-old James Stamps, of Joliet, pushed a 26-year-old man onto the tracks from the Illinois Medical District stop on the Blue Line on Aug. 5.

Investigators released surveillance footage of the incident a few days later in order to help track down the attacker.

Police said Stamps was arrested Monday after he was identified as the man who pushed the victim onto the tracks.

Stamps has been charged with aggravated battery, and is due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.