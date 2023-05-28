Unincorporated Antioch man charged with picking up, sexually abusing girl

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Lake County Sheriff's detectives arrested and charged a man after he picked up two girls and sexually abused one at his home on Saturday.

George Soriano, 25, of Unincorporated Antioch was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of traveling to meet a minor with additional charges possible.

Around 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 40200 block of North Bonham Court, following a 911 call. The caller relayed to officers that Soriano picked her and a friend up at their home in Wisconsin. Soriano drove the girls to his home where he sexually assaulted one of them who is 13 years old.

Both victims were rescued by sheriff's deputies and taken to an area hospital for evaluations.

Investigation into the situation revealed Soriano met the girls on a social media application. On Saturday, Soriano communicated with the victims on social media and made a plan to pick them up.

The girls indicated they were fearful of Soriano because he had a firearm.

Sheriff's detectives say it's possible he previously met in person with at least one of the juvenile victims.

During a search warrant at Soriano's home, detectives located a cannabis growing operation.

He remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Sunday.