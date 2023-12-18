Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with robbery, attempted carjacking, theft in the Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged after committing three separate crimes in the Loop earlier this month.

Terry Ivory, 24, was arrested on Sunday by Chicago police officers in the 0-100 block of West Lake Street.

He was charged with one felony count of robbery of a person who is handicapped, one felony count of aggravated battery to a person over 60, two felony counts of aggravated attempted vehicular carjacking, one felony count of aggravated battery, and one felony count of theft less than $500.

Ivory was identified as the offender who, on Dec. 2 just before 12:30 p.m., battered and attempted to take a car by force from a 61-year-old man, in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue. He also robbed and attempted to carjack a 69-year-old woman 20 minutes later, in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Police say he was also charged with a theft that happened the day before around 7:16 p.m., in the 200 block of North State Street.

Ivory was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday. 

First published on December 18, 2023 / 10:09 AM CST

