Man charged with entering 10th District station lobby with gun expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 43-year-old man has been charged with walking into the Chicago Police Department's Ogden (10th) District station and pointing a gun at officers.

Terick Bland of Maywood is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday on five felony charges.

CPD Superintendent David Brown said Bland entered the station with a plastic bag wrapped around his hand Wednesday. It appeared to officers that the barrel of a gun was protruding from the bag.

Officers told the suspect to drop the gun. Brown said the suspect shouted and expressed "anti-police sentiments" at officers, although he declined to give more details on what the person said.

Brown added that multiple officers drew and fired their weapon, hitting the Bland at least once in the shoulder.

Bland was treated for non-life threatening injuries.