Police shoot person inside Chicago Police Department 10th District station lobby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot by police inside the Chicago Police Department's 10th District station lobby on Wednesday.

One male civilian was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a Chicago Fire Department official. The person was not in custody at the time, the official said.

Man shot in the lobby of CPD’s 10th District. He was not in custody at the time. He was transported to Mt Sinai.

Ogden is closed at Kedzie. Legacy Charter School is across the street. Heavy police presence. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Sggsc3tQ7p — Chris Tye (@TVTye) October 5, 2022

It was not clear where on the body the person was shot or what the circumstances were that led to the shooting.

CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said one offender is in custody and that his condition had stabilized. He added the "offender's" gun was recovered at the scene.

BREAKING: Police involved shooting in @ChicagoCAPS10 station. No Officers injured. One offender in custody and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Stable condition. Offender’s gun recovered on scene. IRT on scene.Additional details to follow. @Area4Detectives #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/66eYpOFC7F — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 5, 2022

Police are expected to provide more information later in the afternoon.

Red police tape was visible outside of the district building, located at 3315 West Ogden Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon, according to CBS 2's Chris Tye. Ogden Avenue was also closed from Spaulding to Kedzie.

A man was shot inside the Chicago Police Department's 10th District lobby on Wednesday. CBS

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability announced it was responding to the shooting. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the COPA office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story.