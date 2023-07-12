Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with carjacking woman in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to an armed carjacking in the Little Village neighborhood on Tuesday.

Nicolas Ramirez, 20, of Chicago was arrested around 3:03 p.m., in the 2700 block of South Hamlin Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who took a car from the 57-year-old victim at gunpoint, in the 2500 block of South Springfield Avenue just an hour earlier.

Ramirez was placed into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated assault to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. He was also charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 8:10 AM

