Man charged with attempted murder of 18-year-old on Far North Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing another man multiple times on the city's Far North Side last month.

Avondre Carroll, 19, was taken into custody Thursday, in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue in West Ridge.

Police say on Oct. 30, Carroll stabbed and seriously wounded the 18-year-old man, in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue.

He was placed into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Carroll is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on November 18, 2022 / 10:28 AM

