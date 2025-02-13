Man charged with threatening to "blow up" Illinois state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Downers Grove man has been charged with threatening to "blow up" Illinois state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D-Naperville) in a phone message he left for her in November.

William Dzadon, 71, has been charged with two counts of threatening a public official, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

Dzadon turned himself in to the Illinois State Police on Tuesday, after an arrest warrant was issued for him on Feb. 7.

He is accused of leaving two threatening messages for Stava-Murray on Nov. 13, 2024.

In the first phone message, he allegedly said, "Quit filling my mailbox with your f***ing b******t every other day you buck-toothed, ugly b**** and now you're gonna start f***ing harassing me on the telephone. F*** you. I'll come to your f***ing office and f***ing blow you up."

Minutes later, he allegedly left a second message, saying, "Where do you live? Let me know so I can f***ing return the favor to you."

After turning himself in on Tuesday, Dzadon was released from custody, but is due back in court on March 19.

"Regardless of circumstances or intent, threatening an elected official, as alleged against Mr. Dzadon, is an extremely serious allegation and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Our elected officials have an extremely difficult job and should not be subject to harassment, intimidation or threats of any kind."