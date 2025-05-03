Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with stabbing another during argument in the Loop

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A Chicago man was charged with stabbing another man during an argument Thursday morning in the Loop.  

Jamari Bryant, 26, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.                                    

Chicago police said just after 7:30 a.m., the victim, a 37-year-old man, was outside when he got into an argument with the offender [Bryant], who pulled out a sharp object and cut the victim.

The victim suffered from cuts to his face, neck, and wrist. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Bryant was taken into custody 10 minutes later and also taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition with an injury to the arm.

He is due to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday. 

