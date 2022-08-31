Man charged with shooting, seriously wounding woman in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is charged after shooting a woman in Humboldt Park back in July.

Jason Munson, 37, is charged with first-degree aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm.

He was identified as the offender who on July 30 shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old woman in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:14 a.m.

Munson was arrested Monday in the 500 block of West Harrison Street in South Loop.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was immediately available.