Man charged with murder in shooting that left a 55-year-old mother dead on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect has been charged with the murder of a 55-year-old mother on the city's West Side last month.

Baseer Muhammad, 23, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle in the Feb. 28 shooting of Tracey Allen Showers, 55. Muhammad was arrested on Thursday by members of the Chicago Police Homicide Support team in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

The shooting took place the night of Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the 5500 block of West Le Moyne Street.

Police said the victim was exiting her vehicle when shots were fired in the area. Showers' husband, Pernell Showers, told CBS 2 she had just picked up their daughter from work and was parking her car when another car came by and shot her.

The victim was shot in the face and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition – and was later pronounced dead.

"Last night, I was at my lowest point," Pernell Showers said on March 1. "The light that shined so bright in my family dimmed."

Showers' daughter, Janea Kitchen said, "I love you mommy. I'm proud of you. I'm so proud of you."

Showers' husband said his daughter was in the car when the shots rang out. She thought her mother ducked, but when she got out of the car, she saw her mother laying on the ground. Pernell said he could hear his daughter's scream from inside their house.

Suspect Muhammad is due for a bond hearing on Saturday.