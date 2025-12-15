Man charged with shooting man, beating woman, invading home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

A south suburban Chicago man stood charged Monday with shooting a man and beating a woman in the city's Englewood neighborhood this past weekend.

Police said early Saturday morning, Damien Carter, 44, shot and wounded a 39-year-old man, battered a 39-year-old woman, and invaded a home in the 6600 block of South Stewart Avenue.

Carter was arrested 10 minutes after the incident, at 12:26 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Carter, of Dolton, was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, home invasion involving great bodily harm, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

He was due to appear for a detention hearing in Cook County Domestic Violence Court on Monday.

Further details and information about a motive for the crime were not released.