Chicago man charged with shooting another in West Englewood gas station last year

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged in connection to the shooting of another inside a gas station in West Englewood last year.

Miguel Arredondo, 19, was arrested Thursday in the 7100 block of South Wolcott Avenue. He was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He was identified as the suspect who shot another 19-year-old man in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, the suspect [Arredondo] approached the victim in the gas station, pulled out a firearm, and shot the victim in the lower body, according to police. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition

Arredondo is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday. 

