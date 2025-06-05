Chicago man charged with sexually abusing minor inside Glenview, Illinois business

A Chicago man was charged with sexually abusing a minor while inside a north suburban business last month.

Victor Reynolds, 36, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse following an investigation.

The Glenview Police Department said the investigation was launched on May 5 following a complaint of criminal sexual abuse that occurred to a minor child at the business in the 1800 block of Glenview Road.

Police said Reynolds and the child are not related.

Detectives, the Children's Advocacy Center of North and Northwest Cook County, and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office investigated the incident.

Reynolds was taken to the Cook County Department of Corrections and then transferred to the custody of the Cook County Sheriff's Department, pending a condition hearing at the Skokie Courthouse.

No further information was immediately available.