Man charged after setting his belongings, himself on fire on CTA Blue Line train

Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Josh Hernandez

A man stood charged with arson and criminal damage to property Sunday after police said he set himself on fire on a CTA Blue Line train last week.

Jesus Martinez, 52, of west suburban Northlake, was charged with one count each of aggravated arson and criminal damage to government property in the Friday morning incident on the Chicago Transit Authority train.

Police said they responded just after 6 p.m. Friday after Martinez intentionally set fire to his personal belongings on a moving train at the Damen stop in the heart of Wicker Park. Martinez's person also caught fire, police said.

The fire was put out, and Martinez was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said. He was also taken into police custody, police said.

The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Section and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collaborated to secure charges, police said.

Martinez appeared for a detention hearing Sunday.

