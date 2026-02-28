Man charged in road rage incident in Crown Point, Indiana

A man was charged after police said he hit another motorist during a road rage incident this week in Crown Point, Indiana.

Crown Point police said that Angelle Czaja, 23, was charged with felony criminal recklessness and misdemeanor failure to remain at the scene of an accident with bodily injury.

Police said around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the incident in the 300 block of Joliet Street. They said the incident spilled over into a local business parking lot, where one of the drivers got out of his car.

After an exchange of words, the driver [Czaja] in a silver Buick Encore, allegedly circled the victim before hitting him and his car. He then left the parking lot, traveling northbound on Grant Street toward North Street.

Police said Czaja was charged on Saturday and had a $15,000 surety with a $1,500 cash bond.

Anyone with information or Ring camera footage is asked to contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131, or via the Anonymous Tip Line at 219-663-2131, ext. 265.