A Chicago man has been charged with DUI in a deadly high-speed crash in the Dunning neighborhood in February 2025.

Fernan Millan-Morales, 31, has been charged with one count of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated DUI.

Police said, on Feb. 8, 2026, he was driving at a high rate of speed on the 4200 block of North Oak Park Avenue, when he crashed into a light pole.

One passenger, a 29-year-old man, suffered severe trauma, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, a woman of unknown age, was critically injured. Police said Millan-Morales also was injured in the crash, and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Millan-Morales was arrested on Tuesday in northwest suburban Des Plaines. He was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.