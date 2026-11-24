Chicago man charged with reckless homicide, DUI in fatal 2025 crash in Dunning
A Chicago man has been charged with DUI in a deadly high-speed crash in the Dunning neighborhood in February 2025.
Fernan Millan-Morales, 31, has been charged with one count of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated DUI.
Police said, on Feb. 8, 2026, he was driving at a high rate of speed on the 4200 block of North Oak Park Avenue, when he crashed into a light pole.
One passenger, a 29-year-old man, suffered severe trauma, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, a woman of unknown age, was critically injured. Police said Millan-Morales also was injured in the crash, and was taken to the hospital in good condition.
Millan-Morales was arrested on Tuesday in northwest suburban Des Plaines. He was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.