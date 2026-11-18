A Midlothian man has been charged with reckless homicide in a deadly crash on the Southwest Side of Chicago two years ago.

Raul Rodriguez Jr., 26, has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI.

Police said Rodriguez was driving 83 mph and had a blood alcohol level of .229 – nearly three times the legal limit – when he ran a red light in a 2010 GMC Acadia and T-boned a Honda Civic at the intersection of 43rd Street and Pulaski Road in the Archer Heights neighborhood on Nov. 16, 2024.

The driver of the Civic, 19-year-old Adan Rodriguez, was killed in the crash. Authorities have not said if the two men were related.

Raul Rodriguez was taken into custody at the time of the crash. At the time, he was cited for failure to reduce speed, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid registration, but those charges were later dropped.

He was arrested on the felony charges on Monday at his home in Midlothian. At his first court appearance on Wednesday, a judge ordered him held in jail while he awaits trial, noting he failed to appear in court as required for the previous traffic citations.