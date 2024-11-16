Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed, another hurt after crash in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Driver killed, another hurt in Southwest Side crash
Driver killed, another hurt in Southwest Side crash 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and another was injured following a crash Saturday morning in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Chicago police said just before 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving northbound in a silver SUV in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road when it collided at the intersection with a southbound black sedan driven by a 19-year-old man.

The 19-year-old suffered severe trauma from the accident. He was treated by fire crews and taken to Mt. Sinai, where he died.

The driver of the SUV suffered a broken arm. Fire crews also treated him and took him to St. Anthony Hospital in fair condition.

Major Accidents is investigating the crash.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.