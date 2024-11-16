Driver killed, another hurt after crash in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and another was injured following a crash Saturday morning in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Chicago police said just before 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving northbound in a silver SUV in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road when it collided at the intersection with a southbound black sedan driven by a 19-year-old man.

The 19-year-old suffered severe trauma from the accident. He was treated by fire crews and taken to Mt. Sinai, where he died.

The driver of the SUV suffered a broken arm. Fire crews also treated him and took him to St. Anthony Hospital in fair condition.

Major Accidents is investigating the crash.