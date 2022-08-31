Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with reckless conduct at CTA Roosevelt Red Line station

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with reckless conduct after allegedly having a firearm and obstructing access to the entrance of the Roosevelt Red Line station Tuesday night.

Nehemiah Knox, 19, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

Police said officers were conducting a platform check, in the 1100 block of East Roosevelt around 11:07 p.m., when they observed the offender obstructing access to the entrance/exit of the station.

When officers approached, the offender fled into the street – causing traffic to come to a halt.

Officers saw the offender toss an object. It was recovered and determined to be a loaded firearm, police said.

Knox was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

He was also issued a citation for unsafe conduct and obstructing access to the CTA

He is due in bond court Wednesday. 

