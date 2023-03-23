Carbondale man charged after breaking into Naperville home

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged after breaking into a home in Naperville Wednesday afternoon.

Kurtis M. Clausen, 43, of Carbondale is charged with residential burglary and criminal damage to property.

Naperville police said around 5:14 p.m., multiple officers responded to the 1100 block of Shamrock Court after the homeowner reported alarm activations and an unknown vehicle in their driveway. The owner was not at home at the time.

Responding officers observed a shattered glass door at the rear of the residence - indicating someone had entered.

Officers established a perimeter around the home and called for additional resources.

After officers announced their presence and intention to enter and search the premises - Clausen exited without incident.

No further information was available.