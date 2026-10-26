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Indiana man charged in deadly shooting during robbery attempt in Gary

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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An Indiana man has been charged with shooting and killing another man during a robbery attempt last week in Gary.

Keiont Lamar Martin, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted armed robbery, and one count of attempted robbery.

Police said, on Oct. 19, Martin shot and killed 59-year-old Hendrick Robinson during a robbery attempt in the 400 block of Richard Gordon Hatcher Boulevard.

According to the charges, there might have been one or two other men involved in the robbery attempt and shooting, but as of Monday, Martin was the only person charged.

Martin was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

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