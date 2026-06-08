Man charged with shooting death of co-worker at Amazon delivery station in Melrose Park

A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a co-worker last week at an Amazon delivery station in west suburban Melrose Park, following a domestic dispute with a second co-worker.

Quentin S. Williams Jr, 20, of Maywood, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police said, around 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the employee parking garage of the Amazon delivery station in Melrose Park.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Travion R. Taylor, of Chicago, had been shot, and a security guard was providing him first aid. Taylor was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

After questioning witnesses, detectives determined Williams had gotten into a domestic dispute with another person who was with Taylor, and Williams pulled out a semiautomatic rifle and fired multiple shots, shooting Taylor in the back. Police said Taylor, Williams, and the third person were all Amazon employees.

Williams fled the scene, but according to court records, he left his cell phone at the scene.

He was due to make his first court appearance on Monday at the Maywood courthouse.

Prosecutors are seeking to have him held in jail while he awaits trial.