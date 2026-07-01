Man charged with murder of mother of five in Chicago's Woodlawn community

A man was arrested and charged this week with shooting and killing a woman in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood this past January.

Eddie Jenkins, 45, of the city's Brainerd community, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was arrested in Douglass Park on the city's West Side on Sunday, police said.

He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and carrying a concealed firearm in a park facility, but police did not elaborate on what he allegedly did to warrant these charges.

A woman identified by family as Kiara Jenkins, 36, was found unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 18, in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue. Police said she suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kiara Jenkins' family said she was a mother of five children. They said she was leaving her home at the time she was shot.

The family said she would've celebrated her 37th birthday a week after the shooting, and described her as a very religious person who dedicated herself to her church.

Chicago police did not specify the relationship between Eddie and Kiara Jenkins, if any.

Edie Jenkins was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.