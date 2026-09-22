Man charged with murder in fatal intentional hit-and-run in Yorkville, Illinois, police say

A driver has been charged with murder after police said he intentionally hit two pedestrians on Sunday in southwest suburban Yorkville, killing one of them.

Jacob Lestina, 21, of Oswego, has been charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of failure to report an accident.

Police said, around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in the 300 block of East Veterans Parkway, and found two people who had been hit by a car. The driver had fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. The first, Victor M. Hernandez Medina, 23, of Sandwich, Illinois, later died at the hospital from his injuries, police said. The other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said an investigation determined Medina, the other victim, and a third person had arranged to meet Lestina in the Parking lot for a marijuana transaction.

During the transaction, the group got into an altercation, and Lestina drove off, but came back and used his car to hit Medina and the second victim before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested Lestina on Tuesday after securing charges against him. He was taken to the Kendall County Jail to await his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Medina's family has started an online fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs — describing him as a loving father, brother, cousin, and cherished member of the family.