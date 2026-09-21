Pedestrian intentionally hit by car in Yorkville, Illinois, police say

Police in Yorkville, Illinois, were investigating Monday after they said a driver intentionally hit a pedestrian.

Police said early Sunday evening that they were called for an intentional crash into a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness on Veterans Parkway.

The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a hospital. Authorities said the pedestrian had significant injuries.

A second person suffered minor injuries unrelated to the hit-and-run, police said.

Police said they were not looking for anyone related to the crash, but did not say whether charges were pending.