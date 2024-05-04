Suspect charged with murder in Chicago West Side armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged in the shooting death of another man during an armed robbery on the city's West Side last year.



Kameron Freeman, 29, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Chicago police say Freeman was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the deadly shooting of the 39-year-old victim in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2023.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Freeman was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.